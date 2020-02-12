Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura

The police received information at around 11.30 am after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2020 2:51:23 pm
The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The police received information after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story.

