Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The police received information after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story.

