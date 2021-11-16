Five lakh Indians duped of Rs 250 cr by Chinese crime syndicate: Delhi Police to court

Delhi Police on Monday told a court here that over five lakh Indians have been cheated to the tune of Rs 250 crore with the assistance of Chinese citizens, who are a part of a crime syndicate that had coaxed people to invest their money.

The details of the investigation were submitted to Additional Sessions Judges Dharmender Rana who dismissed the bail application of one accused, SK Robin, observing that his chats with Chinese nationals on Whatsapp and Telegram “clearly proves the roles played by him in the commission of the alleged offence.”

Robin has been in judicial custody since June 2. A chargesheet has been filed in this case by the special cell of Delhi Police which is investigating this case. Nine persons have been booked under IPC sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy). Several of the accused have been granted bail in this case, court records stated.

The police claimed that many Indian citizens were cheated by a crime syndicate through a fake website, mobile applications and shell companies on the pretext of doubling their money within a month. The police submitted that “many companies were used in the scam for siphoning of money and large amounts were transferred from one company to another.”

At the centre of the syndicate, the police claim, is a quick charging application company called ‘power bank app’. “The power bank app projected itself as Bengaluru-based company involved in quick charging technology; the server of the app was found to be based in China,” the police submitted.

“The app (application) was associated with several dangerous permissions and once the user registers on app, he/she was induced to invest money to earn high returns and to invite their friends and relatives to join the app,” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecutor submitted that “Rs 250 crore had been routed through 25 shell companies which were located in different parts of the country; several mobile numbers connected with the bank accounts and involved in the cheating were found running in China”.

So far a total of nine persons have been arrested following raids. It was also found that Authorized Economic Operator-T1 Certificate used by Power Bank App was found to be forged and fabricated.

The police claimed that Robin was paid by the Chinese citizens to purchase mobile phones, sim cards and bank documents.

HK Dhariwal, the lawyer for the accused, submitted that his client was falsely implicated in this case. Nothing incriminating has come on record nor has he received any financial benefit, he said.