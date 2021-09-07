Five killed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway as speeding truck rams into car

A truck speeding on the wrong side of the road rammed into an Alto car Monday night on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway killing five people, including two children, and severely injuring two others. Police said the truck driver has been arrested.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm near the Bhojpur border. “A canter truck which was going towards Meerut on the wrong side rammed into the Alto which had seven people. Occupants of the car were returning from Haridwar and were travelling towards Ghaziabad. Five people were killed while two were severely injured and have been admitted to the hospital,” a police officer said.

Two families were travelling in the car. Ashish Sinha (33), his wife Shilpi (30) and their son Dev (1) were killed while their daughter Shivi (4) was severely injured. The other deceased are Sonu (35) and his daughter Pari (5). Sonu’s wife Nidhi (28) has sustained injuries. The two injured are receiving treatment at Sarvodaya Hospital in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad.

A police officer said the families had probably gone to Haridwar for Dev’s ‘mundan’ ceremony.

The canter driver Bablu has been arrested, the police said, adding that necessary action will be taken even though they are yet to receive a complaint.