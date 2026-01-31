Five killed in three separate road accidents, 3 held

Three road accidents reported across South and Outer Delhi on Friday left five people dead, police said. According to the police, the drivers involved in all three incidents have been apprehended. The first accident occurred around 3:30 am in front of Pul Prahlad Pur police station when a dumper truck allegedly ran over two motorcyclists.

As per police, a PCR caller reported that a truck had crushed two riders, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. Officers reaching the spot found a motorcycle in a damaged condition and two men lying near an ATM kiosk. Both victims were shifted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where they were declared dead, officers added.