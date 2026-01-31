Five killed in three separate road accidents, 3 held

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 08:54 AM IST
Five killed in three road accidents across South, Outer Delhi; drivers held
Three road accidents reported across South and Outer Delhi on Friday left five people dead, police said. According to the police, the drivers involved in all three incidents have been apprehended. The first accident occurred around 3:30 am in front of Pul Prahlad Pur police station when a dumper truck allegedly ran over two motorcyclists.

As per police, a PCR caller reported that a truck had crushed two riders, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. Officers reaching the spot found a motorcycle in a damaged condition and two men lying near an ATM kiosk. Both victims were shifted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where they were declared dead, officers added.

The deceased were later identified as Bablu, a resident of Southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, and Shivam. The dumper driver, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was detained at the scene. Police registered a case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and seized the vehicles. Further, police said that no road engineering fault was observed at the site.

In a second incident—near Shah Alam Bandh Road in Jahangirpuri around 2:22 pm— a water tanker struck a scooter, killing its rider, 30-year-old Naaz, an English teacher at a government girls secondary school in Burari. The tanker driver was apprehended, police said, adding that crowds gathered at the site but the situation remained under control.

Another crash reported from Narela around 3 pm on Friday claimed the lives of a 16-year-old boy and his 40-year-old mother after their scooter collided with a truck, police said. Both were declared dead at separate hospitals. The truck driver was caught at the spot, officers added. Police said legal action is underway in all the three cases.

Header False promises, owned homes resold: What CBI found in sale of 672 flats in NCR


