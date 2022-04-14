Five kids drown in separate incidents in capital

Four teenagers drowned in the Yamuna while playing on Wednesday afternoon near Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, and a 13-year-old girl slipped and drowned at Sanjay Van Lake, said police. Police and rescue teams said they have recovered a body from Kalindi Kunj.

According to police, they received a call at 3.35 pm stating that four children had gone missing. They were last seen playing near the river. Police said they rushed to the spot and met the caller, who told the police that his son Mohd Ali (11) went to play with three of his friends — Sahil (13), Farman (13) and Rihan (13).

A senior police officer said, “The father was searching for the kids and found their clothes lying on the bank. The team found three pairs of pants and t-shirts in the water along with footwear. We immediately called the disaster management team, divers and fire brigade and CATS ambulance.”

The 13-year-old girl, Niharika, was playing near the lake when she lost balance and drowned, said police. Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “ We received a call about a girl drowning. We found her and took her to AIIMS but she had died.” ENS