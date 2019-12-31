Five kids among six dead in Ghaziabad fire

“…Prima-facie it appears that due to a short circuit, several electronic appliances caught fire and the victims died in their sleep,” said a police officer. “…Prima-facie it appears that due to a short circuit, several electronic appliances caught fire and the victims died in their sleep,” said a police officer.

Six persons, including five children, suffocated to death after a fire broke out in their apartment late Sunday night in Ghaziabad, said police. All victims were sleeping on the first floor of the building. According to police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit inside the house.

“We received information around 9.30 am that a fire had erupted in a house in Uttaranchal Vihar colony. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and by the time medical aid could be provided, six people had died. Prima-facie it appears that due to a short circuit, several electronic appliances caught fire and the victims died in their sleep,” said a police officer.

According to police, the minors Fatima, Sahima, Rukaiya, Abdul Azeem and Abdul Ahad, all aged between 5 and 12, were sleeping with their aunt Parveena (35) as their parents were travelling to Meerut to attend a wedding function.

