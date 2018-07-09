Five injured in accident: Police arrest woman for drunk driving in Delhi

In a head-on collision between two cars, four members of a family and an Uber driver were injured in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they have arrested a woman, who was driving the other car.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the accused woman was found to be drunk when she was taken for a medical examination. “She told police that she was returning from a party, and lost control of her car,” said a police officer.

Police said a case under IPC sections 279 and 337 has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station. Police said the family had booked an Uber and were returning from a wedding in Nangloi when the accident took place. The injured persons were taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and are recuperating, said police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App