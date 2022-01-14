Five held for planning to loot petrol pump, rob Rs 1 cr from Faridabad businessman

The police on Thursday arrested five people even as they were allegedly planning to loot a petrol pump and rob a businessman in Faridabad. A country-made gun, a live cartridge, a knife, two sticks, an iron rod and a car were seized from the accused.

Cops said they received a tip-off that a gang of five persons with criminal records were allegedly waiting in a Brezza car near a park in Feroze Gandhi Colony, Gurgaon. A raiding party was formed and the accused were arrested from the New Colony police station area before they could escape.

Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Kadyan from Jajjhar, Ajay Singh and Ravinder Singh from Panipat, Vinesh Singh from Charkhi Dadri and Wajid Hassan from Saharanpur.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preetpal Sangwan said, “Probe revealed that the accused had planned to rob a petrol pump and head to Dabua in Faridabad to rob Rs 1 crore from a businessman’s house. Their plan was to purchase chloroform and commit the dacoity. One of the accused, Wajid, had done a recce of the businessman’s house earlier this week.”

“One of the accused had gotten acquainted with the trader in Faridabad and taken a loan from him recently to establish a rapport with the intention of getting information on the trader’s assets to rob him later,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered at New Colony police station under IPC sections 399 (making preparations to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembly for the purpose of committing dacoity) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. “We are checking the criminal records of the gang. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody,” the ACP said.