Five held for luring, robbing men using gay dating app in Noida

Five men were arrested by Noida Police Monday for allegedly luring users of a dating application, Grindr, to rob them. The accused— Kapil Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Rahul Saini, Rajkumar and Manish— were arrested after an encounter with police on Sunday night.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a local at Phase 3 police station, which alleged the group had trapped him through the site and stole money and valuables.

“The accused were spotted in a Brezza car Sunday and police tried to intercept it. The accused opened fire and police returned fire. Two accused were injured in the firing. Eventually, all five were arrested. Three of the accused are users of the Grindr app, a dating app for gay persons. The accused allegedly targeted users of the app and would rob them. Further investigation is on,” said DCP (Central Noida) Harish Chandar.

Police said the accused would operate by first engaging in a brief conversation with the victim on the app. After requesting a meeting, the accused would then meet the victim in a group, assault him and steal his money.

In the complaint lodged at Phase 3 police station, the victim alleged he was held hostage in a vehicle on Friday and Rs 1.5 lakh was withdrawn from his ATM card. Police obtained CCTV footage from the ATM and received information of electronic transactions, which proved to be vital clues.

Police added that in some cases, the accused would approach the victims in their houses via the app and carry out robberies.

Police recovered Rs 1.14 lakh cash, gold and silver valuables worth Rs 30 lakh, 15 mobile phones, a stolen Honda City and Brezza ,apart from two country-made pistols and three knives from the accused.

The accused have nine more cases of robbery and assault registered against them in Gautam Budh Nagar, said police.

