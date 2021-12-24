Five held for blackmailing Union Mos Ajay Mishra Teni

Five men were arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs 2.5 crore from the Minister of States (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers were killed on October 3, after threatening to release a video – related to the incident.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Mishra’s staff that he received a call from unknown persons threatening to release a video related to the incident or to give Rs 2.5 crore to settle the matter. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at North Avenue police station in New Delhi district.

During investigation, police found that calls were made through voice over internet protocol (VOIP) and with the help of technical surveillance, police made the arrest of four accused from Noida and one from Outer-North Delhi.

“The arrested men have been identified as Kabir Kumar, Amit Sharma, Amit Kumar, Nishant Kumar and Ashwini Kumar. Two of them are pursuing their graduation and others are working with a private company. They got an idea after watching news about the whole incident of Lakhimpur Kheri violence,” a senior police officer said. Further investigations are on.