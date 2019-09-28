Five Golden Retrievers add bite to Delhi Police force

After 15 years, Delhi Police has inducted five Golden Retrievers into their Canine Squad, police said Friday. The dogs — aged one to two years — were trained for six months in a dog training centre run by the BSF in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertising

“We wanted to include Golden Retrievers in the squad but the breed is rare in training centres. Also, only a few of them can resist the harsh weather. This year, we have included trained dogs in the team. These dogs are taught to sniff and detect explosives. We are planning to include more Golden Retrievers this year,” said Rajan Bhagat, DCP (crime branch).

Police said there are 60 dogs, excluding Golden Retrievers, in the canine squad in Delhi. These include breeds like Labradors and German Shepherds.

“We are waiting for the new dogs to get acclimatised to the weather. They will be put on duty soon. We also have one Cocker Spaniel which was inducted this year,” added Bhagat.