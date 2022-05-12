Five from Maharashtra killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Five people, including four women, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway Thursday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck at high speed, according to the police.

The police said the accident took place near the 40 km milestone before Jewar Toll Plaza at around 5 am. Five people were declared “brought dead” after they were rushed to the nearest hospital and two are being treated at Kailash Hospital.

The victims hailed from Maharashtra and most of them were in their sixties. The police suspect that the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident. The truck has been seized by the police.

So far, no complaint has been received in connection with the accident. The bodies of the victims will be handed over to their families after they reach the region.

Last week, seven people were killed in an accident near Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway after their car was hit by a vehicle from behind.