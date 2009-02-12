Five found murdered in separate incidents in past 24 hrs

Five people were found murdered in four separate incidents reported in the past 24 hours.

* In Kanjhawla,Outer Delhi,a woman and her child were found murdered around noon,Wednesday. Both victims are yet to be identified. Officers said the woman was found beheaded and her 4-year-old child was found stabbed to death.

* Unknown assailants in Aman Vihar,Outer Delhi,stabbed one Rakesh Thakur,40,late Tuesday night. Thakur was reportedly returning home,when he was apparently attacked near Murakpur village. The police,who got a call around 2 am,said Thakur belonged to Una in Himachal Pradesh and was employed in a private firm.

* Nasir,30,a scrap dealer,was strangulated to death at his house in Ashok Vihar,Northwest Delhi,on Wednesday morning. An officer said Nasir had married one Imrana last December after his first wifes death. Imrana is being interrogated,along with others.

* A 22-year-old woman was found dead,allegedly murdered,in Adarsh Nagar,Northwest Delhi,on Wednesday evening. Police officials said a few local boys spotted the body in the Delhi Jal Board ground near Nirankari Colony. Her identity has not been established yet.

