Five Chinese nationals detained in Noida; 27 as of July 27, say police

The Noida police detained five Chinese nationals residing in the country on expired visas Wednesday and sent them to a detention centre in Delhi, officials said.
The five Chinese nationals—all men in their mid-twenties—have been identified as Wang Zhonghuang, Guan Zhiwu, Ji Mengqiang, Jiang Shunyong, and Hu Yalin.
“As per information provided by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Noida, five Chinese nationals who were illegally residing in the country on expired visas were detained and sent to a detention centre in Delhi on Wednesday. All five nationals are engineers working in a construction company and were residing in Beta 2 Police station area in Greater Noida,” said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.
“Till now (until Wednesday), 27 Chinese nationals residing in the country on expired visas have been detained by the police and sent to a detention centre in Delhi,” added Pandey.
The men had entered India in 2020 on an employment visa for a year, the police said adding that they had applied for an extension of their visa but it was not granted. They were working on a project for a China-based construction company, they added.
The Noida police said that they will continue to conduct intensive campaigns against the activities of foreign nationals domiciled after the expiry of their visas in the district.
