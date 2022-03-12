Delhi: Five associates of jailed gangster held

Five associates of jailed gangster Sonu Dariyapur have been arrested from Punjab for allegedly robbing cash collecting agents of Rs 91 lakh in Central Delhi.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Narender (27), Naseeb (27), Vicky (30), Sagar (24) and Deepak Sharma (24), all residents of Rohtak in Haryana. “A case has been registered at DBG Road police station on the statement of a person who collects cash from parties for his employer. On Monday, he, and another person, was sent to get payment from Chandni Chowk on a scooter. They collected around Rs 91 lakh from the different parties from Kucha Ghasi Ram, Chandni Chowk,” DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

“When they were crossing the Faiz Road red light of New Rohtak Road, some unknown persons kicked the vehicle and stopped them. The accused threatened them by showing a pistol. They spouted pepper spray in the victim’s eyes and robbed the money bag,” she said.

“Later, police got a tip-off that these suspects were the members of Sonu Dariyapur Gang. Police identified the main robber as Narender and Naseeb. Police found that their mobile numbers were switched off, and they were en route to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Police started chasing them on GT Road, and after pursuing them around 300 km, all of them were nabbed from Rajpura in Punjab,” Chauhan added.

During the investigation, it was found that there were five to six robbers in three vehicles. One suspect was following the victims from Karol Bagh.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had a flat on rent in Paschim Vihar to execute the robbery. Narender, Vicky, Sagar and Naseeb were previously involved in murder cases. They planned to rob the businessmen in Karol Bagh to get money, police said. Police have recovered a scooter, a bike, a pistol and Rs 39 lakh in cash, police added.