Delhi: Five arrested over rape of 22-year-old

Based on her complaint, police said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376-D, 365 (abduction), 323 (causing hurt) and 34 and the accused persons have been arrested. Based on her complaint, police said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376-D, 365 (abduction), 323 (causing hurt) and 34 and the accused persons have been arrested.

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and raped by five persons in southwest Delhi. Based on her complaint, police said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376-D, 365 (abduction), 323 (causing hurt) and 34 and the accused persons have been arrested. DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We have arrested five persons after we received a complaint from the woman. Further investigation is on.” The woman told police that she was returning home from work Sunday night when five men in a car offered her a lift. “She said no but they started following her. They stopped after spotting a PCR van. A few minutes later, they started following her and pushed her into the car and took her to a flat in Ghitorni where they allegedly raped her,” said a senior police officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App