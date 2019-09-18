Five areas around Delhi metro stations chosen for uplift

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Monday approved the transit-oriented development (TOD) policy, under which it plans to develop high-density, mixed-use areas around five Metro stations in the capital in the first phase.

The Metro stations around which areas have been selected for the revamp include Mayur Vihar Extension, Dwarka Sector 18, Dwarka Sector 21, Mukundpur, Sarojini Nagar and INA (combined).

Under the TOD policy, the DDA will plan the areas as sustainable urban centres, with facilities for basic needs, shopping, office work, transport, public amenities and entertainment located close to each other to spare people long trips.

The policy aims to improve public-transit ridership, reduce vehicular pollution and greenhouse emissions.

DAA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor said development work will be done by private agencies, while planning will be done by the DDA.

“The policy promotes high-density, mixed-use, mixed-income buildings within a short distance of a rapid public transport network, set in a public realm that encourages more people to use public transport,” he said.

The proposal will be forwarded to the Union Housing Ministry for its approval and notification, officials said.