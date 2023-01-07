Fists — and allegations — fly thick and fast before polls for Delhi mayor

Fisticuffs, furniture being thrown and podiums being toppled — AAP and BJP councillors came to blows in the MCD house ahead of voting for the mayoral elections Friday. Following the ruckus, which broke out over who would take oath first, the presiding officer adjourned the house until further notice.

Between 11.45 am and 2 pm, councillors from both parties were seen fighting and climbing atop desks and the dais. Senior AAP leaders said 11 of its councillors, including women, were attacked and accused the BJP of “trying to kill its councillors when they objected to the presiding officer’s decision to allow nominated councillors to take the oath first”. The BJP claimed, “AAP’s goonda councillors started the fight and attacked our leaders, even women, with sharp objects.”

Covering his thumb with a white kerchief with blood stains, AAP councillor Praveen Kumar alleged, “When I objected that Alderman cannot take the oath first, the BJP councillors pushed and attacked me, tore my shirt and subjected me to a fatal attack.”

AAP councillor Mohini Jeenwal said: “While I was peacefully raising slogans, a group of men and women pushed me to the ground. My hands started to swell… I left due to the pain.”

The BJP too claimed about a dozen of its councillors were assaulted, with some suffering fractures.

“The AAP leaders were drunk and manhandled female councillors. They did not even think that I am a woman, they just pushed me, tore my kurta. I also suffered a cut on my finger,” alleged BJP councillor Inder Kaur.

BJP’s Arjun Singh Marwah, a first-time councillor from Lajpat Nagar, alleged, “I was standing near the podium with others and raising slogans… A group of AAP leaders were also raising slogans but they came to us in a group and forced us to get down… They started pushing us… some of them had sharp objects like a blade… I got a cut on my left hand… I will file an FIR against AAP leaders.”

BJP councillor Sharad Kapoor alleged: “… (AAP) councillors attacked me and threw me off the stage… my leg got stuck… My fellow councillors helped me but I could not stand and was taken to the hospital… Doctors said my ligament tissue was torn… This was my first time in the MCD house and I did not expect this.”

AAP MLA Atishi told reporters that they will take the injured councillors to Lok Nayak hospital for an MLC and file an FIR against BJP councillors.

The BJP, in turn, took its leaders to RML hospital for an MLC. State BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said party MPs and MLAs will protest against AAP at Rajghat Saturday.