Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Fistfight inside MCD, poster war outside

AAP vs BJP in posters (Express Photo)

A day after raining blows on each other on the floor of the MCD House, the AAP and BJP found themselves in the midst of a perception brawl — through Bollywood-inspired posters.

On Saturday morning, the posters, ostensibly intended to provoke each other, were posted by each party on their social media handles. These sported images of leaders from the opposing camp photoshopped onto them.

While the BJP’s weapon of choice was 1993 Jeetendra and Jaya Prada-starrer Khalnayika, the AAP was quick to retaliate with its rendition of 1974 Shashi Kapoor and Mumtaz starrer Chor Machaye Shor.

The BJP’s attempt, a leader said, was to accuse AAP’s Atishi of being the orchestrator of the attack on its councillors during proceedings on Friday after it chanced upon footage of the Kalkaji MLA allegedly “passing instructions” to AAP councillors.

On its part, the AAP, to bolster allegations of improper counting of standing committee ballots and disappearance of some, attempted to portray the BJP as the culprit. Slogans of each party calling the other chor have frequently been heard inside the MCD House too over the past week.

