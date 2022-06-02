First-year JNU student accuses two seniors of ragging, university says incident being probed

A first-year undergraduate student of Jawaharlal Nehru University has submitted a complaint to the administration, accusing two seniors of ragging and harassment, which she said resulted in “exceptional psychological duress”. In a press statement, the university said the matter was under investigation.

In her complaint to Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra on May 27, the student said the matter had started in February. “This is to bring to your notice that two senior students… have been harassing me since I came to campus in February. For the last three months, I have been under exceptional psychological duress because of this. I have been depressed for the last three months and my life on campus has become increasingly intolerable due to the acts of these people,” she alleged.

She accused one of her seniors, who was also her hostel mate for a brief period, of making derogatory comments about her regional identity. Both are from the North East. She also said the senior “forced her” to “do chores in her room like asking to wash her clothes, utensils, etc.”

“When I became uncomfortable with this, she asked me to leave her room by making some excuse. All the time, she used to demean me by addressing me as ‘ae ladki’, never used my name,” she wrote.

The complainant accused both seniors of making derogatory comments about her sexuality and defaming her which she said led her to become a “recluse”.

“I used to cry every day to sleep… Due to these rumours, behaviour of my fellow students towards me changed, they started staring at me in a sexual way. Many people started catcalling me… Due to these rumours, I am not able to focus on my studies or meet my classmates confidently,” she alleged in her complaint.

The complainant said the seniors had “strong political backing” and tried their best to “manipulate and discourage” her from filing the complaint.

“I hope you understand the severity of the situation and what kind of problems I am facing. I urgently request you take necessary action against the student for her harmful behaviour. I will be highly obliged for your cooperation,” she said.

The anti-ragging cell of JNU issued a statement Wednesday, saying the matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

“A complaint of alleged ragging by one of the JNU students has been received at the Chief Proctor office on 30th May 2022 and the same has been communicated to this office on 31st May 2022. The matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” chairperson of the Anti-Ragging Squad Sharad K Soni said in a statement.