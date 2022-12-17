‘It’s easier for men in the service’: First woman Commissioner of UP shares her 23-year journey as IPS officer

Two weeks into her tenure as the second Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and the first woman Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh, Laxmi Singh has already taken a hands-on approach to tackle issues — from personally examining the site of an accident which took the life of young woman, to suspending a Station House Officer for not registering an FIR in time.

Speaking to The Indian Express at her office in Surajpur, she shared several insights into the work ahead, her 23-year stint as an IPS officer and the vast changes that policing has undergone since she began.

Singh is already familiar with the district, having previously served as the Deputy Inspector General of the Meerut Range, under which falls Gautam Buddh Nagar. She said, “One thing that is changing is the volume of economic and cyber offences, along with problems of traffic. After all, Noida as a city is reaching a saturation point, while Greater Noida West is expanding. So, you have a lot of new colonies and industries where there is a floating population, where a large number of people are coming to the district for work and then leaving for home.”

Gautam Buddh Nagar also made the transition to a Commissionerate under her predecessor Alok Singh and the process of setting up permanent offices and other infrastructure began under his tenure and is continuing. According to Singh, the Commissionerate system considerably changes the nature of policing. Apart from increasing available manpower, the magisterial powers that the police get give them more flexibility to take proactive measures.

Another challenge that the Commissioner will have to face is that of scrutiny —as the first woman Commissioner in the state, it will fall to her to set an example. She explains, “It is a little easier for men in the service once they settle in. But as a woman, you have to be constantly alert. You are always under the scrutiny of the public as well as your peers. There are no easy or lazy days.”

She adds, “Having said that, wherever I have served, I have always received support from the public and help from them. The key is to develop a good team everywhere — where you know your subordinates and they know you.”

The Commissioner also gave credits to the present government for aiding in the crackdown against mafia elements and said, “Earlier, the issue was that if you had cracked down on some organised crime and they had some patrons, two months later you could be transferred. But now officers are confident that they have stability and have a free hand to crush mafias.”

The 2000-batch officer has also seen sea changes in the way policing is conducted. “One major change is technology. In the earlier days, surveillance would happen based on the knowledge of the individual officers. You would have to look for the right people and get them trained. But one thing that has not changed is the importance of public outreach.”

She said, “Earlier, we had fewer resources. So, we knew what we had like the tip of our fingers and utilised them appropriately. These days, a young superintendent may have the opposite problem, with more resources, he or she may not be aware of all that is available.”

Summing up her philosophy in a few words, Singh said police work is not just a job. She said, “I am not in a ‘business’ of police work, rather it is a duty and a passion. Policing should never be treated as a business.”