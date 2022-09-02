scorecardresearch
First time we trusted someone to take care of him: Murdered boy’s family

On Wednesday, the family was celebrating a special 'parv' at their relative’s place and had left the boy with the caretaker.

"My child was a sharp-minded boy. He was well-behaved. Everyone in the family loved him," said his father.

A day after an 18-year-old differently abled boy was murdered allegedly by his 17-year-old caretaker at his South Delhi home, his family was inconsolable.

“My child was a sharp-minded boy. He was well-behaved. Everyone in the family loved him,” said his father.

“Why would anyone hurt our boy? He (juvenile) could have stolen everything and left and we would not have held a grudge. What he did is horrendous. The house looks scary with ‘killer’ written on the mirror and the black glove…,” said his uncle.

The victim’s father and uncle own a duplex and run jewellery stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the family was celebrating a special ‘parv’ at their relative’s place and had left the boy with the caretaker.

“We had hired him because his relative used to work with us. This was the first time we trusted someone to take care of our boy since he’s 18 now and his mother can’t lift him and do other things. Who would have thought this would happen? He had bruises on his body. I was shocked to see him. He loved to play games on his phone and was fond of cricket,” added the uncle.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:24:28 am
