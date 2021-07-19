First time since March 2, Delhi sees day with no Covid death

The last time that the city saw no Covid death was on March 2.

FOR THE first time in over four months, Delhi did not report a single Covid death on Sunday. Of the 71,546 samples tested, 51 were found to be positive — 0.07% positivity rate.

The city, which at the peak of the second wave saw 448 deaths in one day (May 3), has seen a sharp dip in cases and deaths over the past month. Over the last three days, for instance, six deaths were reported — one each on Thursday and Friday, and four on Saturday. And for almost three weeks now, the city has reported less than 100 new cases per day.

The city’s total toll so far is 25,027. However, those who died at home, when they were unable to get hospital beds during the peak of the second wave in April and May, are not part of this tally. The cumulative case fatality ratio is 1.7%.

According to Delhi government data, there are 592 active cases at present. Of these, 330 people are admitted in hospitals. At the peak of the pandemic in April, Delhi saw over 28,000 cases on a single day, and the positivity rate had touched 36%.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Kumar, director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the city’s largest Covid hospital, congratulated the staff on Sunday. “Lok Nayak Hospital congratulates all Senior Residents, Junior Residents, consultant staff and other healthcare workers for the great work. They are national heroes who saved thousands of lives,” he said.