First time in weeks, cases below 1,000 in Delhi

Cases in Delhi fell below the 1,000 mark for the first time since June 1 on Monday, with the city recording 954 cases over 24 hours. The number of people who recovered in the same duration was 1,784. Thirty-five people died, taking the toll to 3,663 and the total fatality rate to 2.9%.

On June 1, which was also a Monday, the city saw 990 cases in the 24-hour period between Saturday midnight and Sunday midnight.

Hospitalisation rate and total active cases have dipped consistently over the past two weeks, with several experts saying Delhi seems to be past its peak. Data shows that on Monday, out of 15,462 hospital beds, 3,488 were occupied.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases touched 1.21% in the city over the past week, down from close to 5% last month.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, testing in the city peaked in the week ending July 12, with 1,46,340 tests being conducted in that duration. In the week ending July 19, as many as 1,38,315 tests were conducted. The positivity rate, it said, had come down to 7% as opposed to 9% in the week ending on July 12.

The increase in the number of tests conducted was fuelled by Rapid Antigen Tests, which point out positive cases with significant success but also give false negatives around 50% to 60% of the time.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 4,177 laboratory tests (RT-PCR/ TrueNat/CBNAAT) were conducted, while 7,293 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted. While Delhi has been testing close to 20,000 people per day, a dip is seen every Sunday, nationally.

The number of RT-PCR tests has been dipping in Delhi and has remained below 7,000 for the past week, with the focus shifting to antigen testing.

According to protocol, those who have symptoms have to be tested again using the RT-PCR test, the gold standard, to make sure they are not among the false negatives recorded in Rapid Antigen tests.

While the government does not make public the information regarding the number of people sent for repeat testing each day, it told the Delhi High Court last week, that of 2,81,555 people tested using antigen kits, 19,480 had tested positive. Of the remaining, 1,365 went in for follow-up RT-PCR tests, of which 17.8% (243) tested positive.

“The protocol to retest those with symptoms has been communicated to every district magistrate. There is no curb on testing. Anyone who has influenza-like symptoms is free to get tested in whichever mode they choose – RT PCR or Rapid Antigen. Getting a test done in Delhi is very easy now,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

