‘First such water project in country’: DJB vice chairman on potable water

Delhi CM Kejriwal drank a glass of tap water during the second Town Hall meeting called by the AAP in Pitampura Friday. Delhi CM Kejriwal drank a glass of tap water during the second Town Hall meeting called by the AAP in Pitampura Friday.

What is the importance of this project and what are the priority areas?

This is the first time in the country that a government is planning to supply water consistently for 24 hours everyday. We have already implemented it in some areas as a pilot project. After seeing their analysis, we will implement it in other areas too. We have to study our findings first, there are no priority areas at present as we plan to implement this across the city.

What are the challenges involving the project?

One thing we have found in our pilot is that we need sufficient amount of water for this project. This is not a small project and Delhi is one of the largest cities in the world. Therefore, the requirement of water is high too. We will be supplying water 24 hours everyday to people’s homes, so they can open their tap and drink it without any additional filtration. The biggest challenge is availability of water, and we have made arrangements for that now.

Is there a timeline for how it will be implemented?

We are doing this in a phased manner. There are various stages; at present, there are two packages that are at the tendering stage. We will be able to implement this across Delhi in the next three years.

How are you financing this project? Will the Centre have any role in it?

The financing will be done partly by the Delhi government and partly through a loan. There are agencies such as JICA, World Bank and others whom we approach for loans. Whenever a loan is sanctioned, the Centre gives a sovereign guarantee on it. In this project, the Centre’s role is that.

How will you ensure water quality is maintained?

We do regular monitoring of water quality and that will continue, as is the norm, but since water will be supplied 24×7 the possibility of contamination would be very less. It would be an automated system and completely computerised. People would not have to use pumps to draw water and store it in tanks as it be would be available to them every time. This would in turn make water quality even better.

