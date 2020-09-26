First RRTS train for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor unveiled, will touch 180 km/hour

The first look unveiled by the central government

The government Friday unveiled the first look of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train which can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour and whose design is inspired by Delhi’s iconic Lotus Temple.

Once in operation, it will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and reduce travel time between the two cities to about an hour. Officials said the trains might also feature a business class.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the RRTS trains, with a stainless steel outer body, will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned.

Each car will have six automatic doors, three on each side for ease of access. The business class will have four such doors, two on each side.

A National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official said the RRTS trains will be three times faster than Delhi Metro trains. “RRTS trains will also have business class (one coach per train) with spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level,” the official said.

The official claimed people travelling on RRTS trains will have an “aeroplane-like” experience as coaches will have all modern facilities available inside a passenger aircraft.

The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from the current 3-4 hours by road. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 .

The 17-km priority corridor of Delhi-Meerut RRTS, from Sahibabad to Duhai, will be operational in 2023 and the entire corridor will be operational in 2025, the official said.

The NCRTC, which is executing India’s first RRTS, will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the corridor and 10 train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut. The rolling stock will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat, it said.

“The environment friendly, energy efficient trains will improve quality of life in and around NCR by creating economic opportunities and at the same time reducing air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion, and accidents,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd