First Oxygen Express reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh

Railway officials said that the tankers have already set out for various hospitals in the city. (Image: Northern Railways)

An Oxygen Express train, comprising four oxygen tankers and carrying a total of 70 MT of liquid medical oxygen, reached Delhi Cantonment Station at 3:50 am Tuesday, said a Northern Railways spokesperson. This is the first Oxygen Express train to have reached Delhi.

This Oxygen Express train comes amid an acute oxygen crisis in the city, with hospitals moving High Court and requesting the government for help. Railway officials said that the tankers have already set out for various hospitals in the city.

The train left Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on the night of April 25. On Tuesday morning, Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal tweeted; “#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country.” The Indian Railways are also ready for the movement of oxygen containers on container wagons from Durgapur to Delhi.

Route mapping was done by the Indian Railways, bearing in mind that limitations of carrying cryogenic cargo, such as the maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and availability of loading ramps and oxygen tankers.