First order of business: New Gurgaon DC raps absentees

The city’s new Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Khatri conducted a surprise inspection of government offices in the Mini Secretariat Wednesday afternoon, and directed that showcause notices be issued to officers and employees who were absent.

Advertising

The DC asked for the attendance registers of various departments and also inspected the biometric attendance. “Showcause notices will be issued to the 12-13 officers found absent. Letters will be sent to the department headquarters of people whose answers are not found satisfactory, so that departmental action can be taken against them,” said Khatri.

Calling for arrangements to be made to ease the lives of the common people, the DC ordered for “signboards” to be placed at appropriate places in the Mini Secretariat, and asked department heads to write the names of their branches outside offices. Khatri took over as DC on February 15.