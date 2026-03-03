First time under new criminal laws: Gurgaon Police auction Volkswagen Virtus, give Rs 11.3 lakh to victim of alleged fraud

Within 60 days, the authorities attached and auctioned a Volkswagen Virtus car bought with allegedly defrauded funds, enabling the victim to receive Rs 11.3 lakh from the proceeds, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Gurgaon Police have achieved what they say is India’s first direct compensation to a victim of fraud from the “proceeds of crime” under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

Within 60 days, the authorities attached and auctioned a Volkswagen Virtus car bought with allegedly defrauded funds, enabling the victim to receive Rs 11.3 lakh from the proceeds, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said on Tuesday.

A case of cheating and extortion had been registered at Sector 10A police station, after the complainant alleged that the accused, Dhruv Panwar, a 35-year-old photographer from Jaipur, defrauded her of Rs 14.5 lakh.

“An FIR was lodged in the first week of January under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), as the allegations included false promise to marry apart from cheating and extortion. We nabbed the accused quickly,” Station House Officer Inspector Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express.