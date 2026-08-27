First Kanda Express set to arrive from Nashik, Capital readies onion plan

With the first Kanda Express expected to reach the Capital from Nashik on Thursday, the Delhi government has begun assessing the city’s daily onion requirement amid the possibility of a further rise in prices.

“The first consignment is expected to reach Delhi on Thursday… There is currently no shortage of onions in the city. But if prices rise, we have to be ready so that people do not face any problems. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting in this regard and directed the Food and Supplies department to prepare a detailed action plan,” Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

Sirsa said the department was calculating the current requirement of onions in the city. “The plan will be ready by tomorrow. Once the onions arrive in Delhi, we will move forward with our demand and ask for 10 MT, 15 MT or more, as per the requirement,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

The minister further said the union food ministry had assured the Delhi government that its requirement would be fulfilled.

According to Sirsa, if prices rise further, the government will ensure that residents do not have to bear the additional burden.

“In such a situation, the government will procure onions and sugar from NAFED, a Central government institution, and arrange to make them available at various locations across the capital,” he said.

The commodities would be sold at the price at which they are procured from NAFED.

Story continues below this ad

Sirsa said the CM has directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan, including exploring making affordable onions available through camps across Delhi.

The government has further directed officials to monitor onion supplies received in Delhi, ensure that consignments reach the market properly and prevent hoarding. Action will be taken against those found violating the rules, he added.

“Delhi government will bear transportation and other related expenses and will not allow any additional burden to fall on the people of Delhi under any circumstances,” Sirsa said.

On sugar, Sirsa said the union government had prescribed quantity limits to prevent hoarding.

Story continues below this ad

“Delhi government will also take action under these provisions. If sugar is found to be stored or hoarded beyond the prescribed limit at any place, action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

“The department has also been directed to examine how sugar can be made available and supplied to people at affordable rates. A detailed plan has been sought for this purpose,” he added.