First inmate at Delhi prison succumbs to Covid-19

Five days after a 62-year-old inmate of Delhi’s Mandoli Jail passed away, his Covid-19 result has come positive. This is the first case of a Delhi prison inmate succumbing to the virus.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said, “The inmate died of no apparent cause on June 15 in the evening hours, apparently while sleeping. Inquest proceedings were conducted and the Covid-19 test was also conducted on the dead body, the result of which came as positive on June 20.”

The inmate was convicted and sentenced for life in a murder case in Aman Vihar area in 2016. The DG said that the deceased had been at Mandoli Jail since July 2018.

Goel said, “The inmate was lodged in the senior citizen barrack of CJ-14 and shared it with 28 others.” He said that all 28 inmates will now be tested for the virus. “We are monitoring their health, they are alright,” he added.

Delhi has three prisons—Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli— and as of Sunday, at least 23 inmates tested positive for the virus. Of this, 16 have recovered and one has passed away. Across the three prisons, 45 staffers have tested positive for Covid-19, of which seven have recovered till now.

