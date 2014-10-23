First in 15 yrs, Cong workers get a bonus

With the political deadlock in Delhi continuing, the city unit of the Congress has “rewritten history” to boost the morale of its cadre ahead of Assembly polls. The party is offering its employees a bonus of two months’ salary as a Diwali gift — something they have not done in 15 years.

The bonus was distributed to 26 employees of the Delhi Congress office by Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

DPCC chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said for the first time, employees were given a bonus. “The Congress was in power for the past 15 years. But never did the three central ministers from Delhi think of a bonus for the employees. We are looking to change this,” he said.

Sharma was quick to add that preparations for Assembly elections were progressing at full steam. “We demand fresh elections in Delhi and are very confident of winning back the support of people,” he said.

While party leaders spoke confidently of “enthusiasm amid workers” and “high morale” in the Congress, a senior leader admitted that things were looking too good.

“The problem isn’t with morale, it is simply a question of what has changed since we lost. In the past year, Arvinder Singh Lovely has gone around protesting. But we don’t know how much change that will make,” the leader said.

AICC general secretary Shakeel Ahmed said, “We are completely prepared for fresh elections. The issues in Delhi are completely different from those in other states and people here have been suffering after the AAP left the government. Our strategy will hinge on exposing the lies of the BJP and the AAP.”

