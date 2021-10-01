First DU cut-off comes out today, admissions to start on Monday

Delhi University is set to announce its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Friday. Students can start the admission process for the colleges where they are eligible starting Monday, October 4. The last day for admission under the list is Wednesday, October 6.

The process is completely online and students have to pay fee by visiting the college website once the portal for admissions opens on Monday. Since their certificates were uploaded at the time of registration, colleges already have access to them. Candidates will have time till 5 pm on October 8 to pay fee.

Students who are eligible for admission in the first list should secure admission by Wednesday, after which the second list will be declared. A student can withdraw admission from one college and take it in another college if she becomes eligible for it in the subsequent list.

Here is the list of documents that were uploaded at the time of registration:

# Class X Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate) indicating date of birth and parents’ names (there should be no mismatch in the names students who are applying under the reserved categories between the Class X certificate and the corresponding reservation certificates. Parents’ names should also match)

# ClassXIIMarksheet

# SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/Kashmiri Migrant Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority.

# OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority, and wherein the caste is in the OBC central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in

# Income certificate for the financial year 2020-21, dated on or after March 31, 2021, as stipulated, will be required.

# EWS Certificate (Appendix IV) from the competent authority certifying the candidate can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate for the financial year 2020-21, dated on or after March 31, 2021.

# Candidates claiming admission through ECA/Sports categories have to upload self-at-tested copies of the requisite certificates/produce the relevant certificates.