In a first, Delhi Fire Services deploys robots to douse big godown fire

A fire broke out at a three-storey plastic godown in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area near Rohini Jail in the early hours of Sunday, officials said, adding that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) used special robots, along with nearly two dozen fire tenders, to douse the blaze. It was the first time the DFS was sending robots to douse a big ‘commercial’ fire.

The robots were inducted into the DFS soon after the Mundka fire tragedy last month to increase the efficiency of the department and reduce the workload of firemen in big fires.

A call about the fire was made around 2.18 am. Delhi Fire Services stated that the fire might have started when some of the plastic articles stored inside the godown caught fire.

“We received a call saying the fire was in a house behind Rohini Jail. Later, it was found that the fire was in a plastic godown. A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in some time,” Atul Garg, DFS chief, said.

“No casualties were reported. We used our special robots to douse the fire. They have been tested and used before, and help firemen during long operations and summers,” said a fire official.

Visuals from the spot show the blaze engulfing the godown and smoke billowing from the top. A firefighting robot is also visible, with a cylinder on top spraying water at high pressure. The robot can move around on treads attached to the bottom.