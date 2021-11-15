First Covid death in Gurgaon in more than two months

After more than two months, Gurgaon recorded a Covid-related death on Monday, taking the total count of deaths in the district to 924.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurgaon, said, “This is the first Covid related fatality since the first week of September. The person who died was aged 71. He was fully vaccinated and had comorbidity (a prior heart ailment).”

According to the bulletin issued by the district health department, of the total Covid deaths in Gurgaon, 608 of the deceased were people with comorbidities.

On Monday, the district reported 12 fresh cases while ten people recovered from the infection. There are 78 active Covid cases in Gurgaon, of which 70 are in home isolation and eight are hospitalised. Officials said 11,634 people were vaccinated on Monday, with 2,899 people being administered the first dose and 8,735 the second dose. Over 3.69 million people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far.

With Gurgaon reporting 127 cases of Covid this month and the positivity rate marginally increasing on account of increased social gatherings over the festive period, the health department has sent a proposal to the district administration to declare three locations as containment zones.

The CMO said, “There has been a marginal increase in Covid cases in the last few days due to gatherings during festive season. The positivity rate has also registered a slight increase to 0.4 per cent. We have recommended three places — Chandra apartment in Sector 55, South Close Nirvana Country in Sector 50 and Ridgewood Estate in DLF phase 4 — to be declared as containment zones, after a total of 12 Covid cases were reported from these places recently. People should not lower their guard and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear masks and maintain social distancing.”