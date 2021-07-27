First Covid-19 death in Gurgaon in over two weeks, toll reaches 920

People above 45 years old queue up for second dose of Covid Vaccine, in Sector 31, Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

After a gap of over two weeks, Gurgaon recorded a Covid related fatality on Monday, bringing the total count of deaths due to the infection in the district to 920.

According to the bulletin issued by the district health department on a daily basis, of the total Covid deaths in Gurgaon, 605 of the deceased have been people with comorbidities, while 315 have been people without any comorbidity. The death on Monday fell under the latter category.

With Covid cases falling over the last two months in Gurgaon, the number of fatalities had also seen a drop, with no deaths recorded due to the infection in the district since July 9, when two people had succumbed to the infection.

At present, there are 84 active Covid cases in Gurgaon, of which 77 are in home isolation. A total of nine new cases emerged on Monday, while four people recovered from the infection.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, however, warned that residents of the district should not drop their guard, despite the drop in cases.

“There has been a continuous reduction in Covid cases in the district over the last few days. However, the danger has not yet been averted, and it is critical that people continue to remain alert as before and follow all precautions,” he said.