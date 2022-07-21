First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board

July 21, 2022 11:57:56 am
The first commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar in Jharkhand will commence on July 30, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 657-acre airport in the pilgrimage town built at a cost of Rs 400 crore.
On July 12, PM Modi had also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
BJP lawmakers and Bhojpuri film stars Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav will also be on board the inaugural flight launched by IndiGo.
Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi, said this is a blessing of Baba Baidyanath and that “we would be able to do the darshan of the temple in the month of Shravan.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“Due to Covid people faced a lot of problems in going to Deoghar in the last two years but from this year onwards and with the blessings of Shiva the Kawar Yatra is happening on large scale,” said Tiwari. “It is with the effort and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people can now go from the national capital to Deoghar in around two hours,” he added.
This will not just boost tourism but also bring more business opportunities to the area and help people reach their homes in a very short time, he said.
Local MP Nishikant Dubey said with PM Modi’s efforts the airport has been started which is a blessing for the people of Deoghar as well as adjoining districts.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city
Pasmanda Muslims want ‘sammaan’, not ‘sneh’, says former MP Ali Anwar Ansari in open letter to PM
Elderly woman calls daughter ‘in hysterics’ after finding human skull, bones in her garden
This clip of news host telling meteorologist to be ‘happy’ about heatwave reminds netizens of ‘Don’t Look Up’
Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate
Sonia Gandhi set to appear for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies
BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’
Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry
Punjab vet varsity GADVASU notifies increase in internship allowance, students end protest
Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh says trolls comment she started makeup company because she looks ugly: ‘Nobody asked Steve Jobs…’
Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$