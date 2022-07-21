First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board

The first commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar in Jharkhand will commence on July 30, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 657-acre airport in the pilgrimage town built at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

On July 12, PM Modi had also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

BJP lawmakers and Bhojpuri film stars Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav will also be on board the inaugural flight launched by IndiGo.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi, said this is a blessing of Baba Baidyanath and that “we would be able to do the darshan of the temple in the month of Shravan.”

“Due to Covid people faced a lot of problems in going to Deoghar in the last two years but from this year onwards and with the blessings of Shiva the Kawar Yatra is happening on large scale,” said Tiwari. “It is with the effort and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people can now go from the national capital to Deoghar in around two hours,” he added.

This will not just boost tourism but also bring more business opportunities to the area and help people reach their homes in a very short time, he said.

Local MP Nishikant Dubey said with PM Modi’s efforts the airport has been started which is a blessing for the people of Deoghar as well as adjoining districts.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.