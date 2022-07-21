scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board

BJP lawmakers and Bhojpuri film stars Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav will also be on board the inaugural flight launched by IndiGo.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 11:57:56 am
indigo flight, airplaneThe first commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar in Jharkhand will commence on July 30. (File photo for representation)

The first commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar in Jharkhand will commence on July 30, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 657-acre airport in the pilgrimage town built at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

On July 12, PM Modi had also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

BJP lawmakers and Bhojpuri film stars Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav will also be on board the inaugural flight launched by IndiGo.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi, said this is a blessing of Baba Baidyanath and that “we would be able to do the darshan of the temple in the month of Shravan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

“Due to Covid people faced a lot of problems in going to Deoghar in the last two years but from this year onwards and with the blessings of Shiva the Kawar Yatra is happening on large scale,” said Tiwari. “It is with the effort and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people can now go from the national capital to Deoghar in around two hours,” he added.

This will not just boost tourism but also bring more business opportunities to the area and help people reach their homes in a very short time, he said.

Local MP Nishikant Dubey said with PM Modi’s efforts the airport has been started which is a blessing for the people of Deoghar as well as adjoining districts.

More from Delhi

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Follow Live Updates

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement