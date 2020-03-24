First case of coronavirus emerge in Palwal, Haryana on lockdown

Haryana has so far recorded 14 cases or Coronavirus, while results of 114 samples sent for testing are still awaited. (Gurmeet Singh/Representational) Haryana has so far recorded 14 cases or Coronavirus, while results of 114 samples sent for testing are still awaited. (Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

The first case of Coronavirus emerged in Haryana’s Palwal district on Monday, as a man, “over 60 years of age”, who had returned from Saudi Arabia last week, tested positive. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 14.

“A resident of Palwal, who is over 60 years of age and had returned from Saudi Arabia on the intervening night of March 18 and 19, has tested positive. He was initially on home quarantine but developed symptoms of breathlessness and mild fever on March 21, because of which his samples had been taken for testing. He is now admitted in the isolation ward at the Civil Hospital in Palwal,” said Dr Brahmdeep Sindhu, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Palwal.

“We have carried out contact tracing and quarantined almost 15 people he could have been in contact with. Samples of two people, who were his immediate contacts, have also been taken for testing. Results of these are awaited,” he said.

Read| Haryana Covid-19 lockdown: What it entails, what happens if you flout orders

According to a bulletin released by the district, a total of 4 samples have been sent for testing from Palwal so far, of which results of the remaining 3 are awaited.

The case comes on a day when the Haryana Chief Minister announced that the lockdown enforced on 7 districts in the state on Sunday would be extended to the remaining 15 districts as well from Tuesday morning, in the hope of containing the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing a ‘digital press conference’, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Yesterday, we had locked down 7 districts…in the same way, today we have decided that the other 15 districts of Haryana will also be in lockdown from tomorrow morning.”

During his address, the Chief Minister also announced a slew of measures to provide relief to people “from the economic perspective”. These included free rations for April to families Below Poverty Line, Rs 2000 to those registered with the Mukhyamanti Parivaar Sahayata Yojana, in addition to the Rs 4000 already being deposited in their accounts, and a monthly sum of Rs 4500 – Rs 1000 a week – to those in the Haryana Board of Construction Workers. Those not registered with these schemes can, however, also fill up certain forms – to be decided upon by the Deputy Commissioner – and also receive the same amount of Rs 1000 a week, amounting to Rs 4500 a month. In addition, the Chief Minister announced that the cost of treatment of those who test positive will also be borne by the government, regardless of whether they are at private or government hospitals. A Haryana Corona Relief Fund has also been created, to which residents can contribute, said Khattar.

Haryana has so far recorded 14 cases or Coronavirus, while results of 114 samples sent for testing are still awaited.

In Gurgaon, no new cases of Coronavirus emerged on Monday, keeping the figure of those who have tested positive so far at 8. Officials said a total of 182 samples have been sent for testing, of which 122 have tested negative, 8 have tested positive, and results of the remaining are awaited. 34 samples were received on Monday.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.