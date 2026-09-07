First big action after Delhi hostel collapse: 5 officers suspended

MCD’s Vigilance Department suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner with immediate effect under the applicable service regulations. (Express Photo)

A day after a building housing a private hostel collapsed in Delhi, killing 7 people, a top official in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been suspended.

An order issued by the MCD’s Vigilance Department stated that, “The Deputy Commissioner, South Zone, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect as per DMC Services (Control & Appeal) Regulations, 1959. He will be paid subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered major action, suspending MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineer.

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