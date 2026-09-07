First big action after Delhi hostel collapse: 5 officers suspended

A day after a building housing a private hostel collapsed in Delhi, killing 7 people, a top official in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been suspended.

Written by: Alok Singh
1 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 01:19 PM IST
MCD’s Vigilance Department suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Ranvir Singh with immediate effect under the applicable service regulations.MCD’s Vigilance Department suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner with immediate effect under the applicable service regulations. (Express Photo)
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A day after a building housing a private hostel collapsed in Delhi, killing 7 people, a top official in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been suspended.

An order issued by the MCD’s Vigilance Department stated that, “The Deputy Commissioner, South Zone, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect as per DMC Services (Control & Appeal) Regulations, 1959. He will be paid subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered major action, suspending MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineer.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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