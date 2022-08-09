FIRs to notices: Long record of notoriety

August 9, 2022 2:23:50 am
Complaints of being threatened, notices issued for encroachment and several PCR calls to the police — residents of Grand Omaxe in Noida have since 2019 reported several problems pertaining to Shrikant Tyagi to the Association of Homeowners as well as the Noida Police, but allege no concrete action was taken against him.
Tyagi, who abused and pushed a woman in the society on Friday and has since been on the run, has been at the centre of controversy in the society since 2019.
According to the UP Police, a total of nine cases have been registered against Tyagi till date. In 2007, two cases were registered under sections of extortion and Gunda Act. In 2008, he was booked in a case at Sector 39 police station in Noida for allegedly causing hurt, criminal intimidation, mischief causing damage and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
In 2009, two cases of rioting and violence were registered against him at Phase-2 police station. In 2015, he was again booked for rioting and criminal intimidation by Noida Police.
Subscriber Only Stories
In 2020, he was booked in a case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation. The case was registered at Phase 2 police station. After Thursday’s incident, two more FIRs have been registered against him. These includes cases under sections pertaining to criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of a woman, causing hurt, cheating, impersonation and using a false property mark.
According to a complaint filed by residents of the society to police officials in Noida on October 10, 2019, which was received by the police the same day, Tyagi, with the help of police security and his associates, was allegedly carrying out illegal construction in his ground floor home. The complaint also claims that residents called PCR but no action was taken. It further states that they had gone to Phase II police station, but were “turned away” saying the matter pertained to a “BJP leader”.
“When the residents went to talk to Tyagi, his associates misbehaved with them and turned them away. Now, residents are being threatened… All the residents are scared,” it read.
In an incident report filed by the security agency in August 2019, a guard said that an associate of Tyagi’s had intimidated a resident and threatened him. In October the same year, the home owners association had also issued a notice to Tyagi against alterations done in patio area outside his house and for making alterations to the exterior.
Close to 10 men, allegedly associated with Tyagi, entered the housing society in an unauthorised manner on Sunday night and allegedly got into an altercation with private security officials, cops as well as residents. Six of them were arrested.
