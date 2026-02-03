FIRs against Gurgaon’s popular 32nd Avenue after investors allege default in promised payments

The protests intensified over the past week. Gurgaon Police said they have increased the deployment of personnel around the complex, especially in the evenings. (File)

Gurgaon Police have registered FIRs against the owner and other officials of 32nd Avenue, the retail hub that is home to popular hangouts and eateries, after protests by investors who have claimed that they are not receiving payments that were promised to them.

For the past few months, groups of people have been gathering at the complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 15 to protest against alleged delays in the payment of promised rentals, and to claim dues that they allege have not been paid to them since September last year.

An employee at 32nd Avenue alleged that workers too have not been paid “for months”.