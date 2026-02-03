FIRs against Gurgaon’s popular 32nd Avenue after investors allege default in promised payments
For the past few months, groups of people have been gathering at the complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 15 to protest against alleged delays in the payment of promised rentals, and to claim dues that they allege have not been paid to them since September last year.
Gurgaon Police have registered FIRs against the owner and other officials of 32nd Avenue, the retail hub that is home to popular hangouts and eateries, after protests by investors who have claimed that they are not receiving payments that were promised to them.
An employee at 32nd Avenue alleged that workers too have not been paid “for months”.
The protests intensified over the past week. Gurgaon Police said they have increased the deployment of personnel around the complex, especially in the evenings.
A protester alleged that whenever there is a protest, the management of the complex makes promises to clear the pending rentals in a few weeks, but there is no follow-up action.
“There has been no positive result of us protesting. We are still left in the lurch,” this individual said.
Inspector Virender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines, told The Indian Express that an FIR has been registered against 32nd Avenue owner and CEO Dhruv Sharma and other 32nd Avenue officials for alleged forgery and cheating towards dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
The investigation is currently with the Economic Offences Wing of the Gurgaon Police, SHO Kumar said.
ACP (EOW) Vishal Kumar told The Indian Express that four FIRs have been registered on complaints of forgery, and a preliminary investigation is underway. He declined to provide further details. Police officers said the FIRs were registered earlier this month.
Calls and messages from The Indian Express to Dhruv Sharma went unanswered.
Originally established as 32nd Milestone in 1990, the project was revamped and rebranded as 32nd Avenue in 2019-20, evolving into a 250,000-sq-ft high-end lifestyle and commercial destination on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.
It features retail shops, rooftop patios, as well as offices of Google and MG. Popular outlets include The Piano Man, The Potbelly Divine, Greenr Cafe, Carnatic Cafe, Melt House, The House of Celeste, COMO Pizzeria & Cafe, and Grammar Room.
Sources said buyers were offered pre-leased commercial spaces from prices starting from Rs 50 lakh, with a mandatory five-year lock-in period. They were allegedly promised assured monthly rentals from day one, at rates of Rs 400-600 per square foot, translating to 7-8% or higher returns, and backed by a 30-year lease guarantee.
An investor, speaking on condition of anonymity fearing further defaults, alleged: “He (Sharma) does not respond to our calls. I have four units from which I was supposed to get an average Rs 60,000 each month. I haven’t got any money since October last year.”\
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
