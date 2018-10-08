FIRs against five websites over sexually explicit content

Three FIRs were registered on the basis of complaints filed by a joint-secretary rank official, and two complaints were filed anonymously on the portal. Three FIRs were registered on the basis of complaints filed by a joint-secretary rank official, and two complaints were filed anonymously on the portal.

Days after the Centre launched a portal where people can file complaints about circulation of child pornography, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has registered five FIRs against five websites for allegedly uploading sexually explicit material. DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy confirmed that they have lodged five separate FIRs, but refused to divulge further details.

Last month, the portal — cybercrime.gov.in — was launched by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, leading to automatic registration of FIRs and action against offenders.

The portal will not only help victims and complainants, but also civil society organisations and responsible citizens to anonymously report cyber crime, child pornography, child sexual abuse material or sexually explicit material, an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs said, adding that complaints registered through this portal will be handled by police of respective states and union territories.

Three FIRs were registered on the basis of complaints filed by a joint-secretary rank official, and two complaints were filed anonymously on the portal. In his three complaints, the official said that he found three websites running pornographic material, and action should be taken against them for spreading obscenity in the public domain.

“Three separate FIRs were registered under Section 67 of the IT Act. The investigation officer has sent an email to Google, asking them to provide details of the websites concerned. Police are likely to take legal action against the websites,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the other two FIRs were registered based on anonymous complaints, in which the complainants flagged child pornography and sexually explicit material on two websites. “They have filed their complaints on the portal, attached the URL of the websites and highlighted the objectionable content to help police in their probe,” said the officer.

