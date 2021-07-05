FIRs against 15 more people for ‘illegal sale’ of land in Khori village

Faridabad police have registered four more FIRs against 15 people for “fraudulently” selling government land to residents of Khori village. This comes a day after several residents submitted complaints at the Suraj Kund police station and cases were lodged against 16 people.

“These people involved in the land mafia duped innocent people and fraudulently sold them government land at throwaway prices. Four more people have submitted complaints in this regard, and FIRs have been registered against 15 more people,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

DCP (NIT) Dr. Anshu Singla added, “A total of 25 FIRs have been registered against people who fraudulently marked plots on government land and sold them to people. We have started investigations into these cases and hope to make some arrests soon.”

It was on July 7 that the shadow of demolition began to loom over Khori village after the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) to “remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception”.

In the days that have followed, massive protests have broken out in the village, which have found the support of social activists as well as leaders of the farmers’ movement underway on Delhi borders. Police and residents have also clashed repeatedly, most recently on June 30, when residents were stopped from holding a maha panchayat at the village’s Ambedkar village. An argument had broken out regarding this between residents and police officials, which escalated into violence, with residents allegedly pelting stones at police, and the latter resorting to a lathi charge to control the situation.

An FIR was registered against more than 400 people for violating Section 144 and pelting stones at police personnel on the day, with officials saying that videos had been recorded of those who pelted stones, with residents of Khori as well as outsiders identified from these. No arrests, however, have been made yet in the case.

The Supreme Court had given the MCF six weeks time to carry out the demolition. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on July 27.