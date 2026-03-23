Firing outside gym in Southwest Delhi days after ‘extortion demand’

During preliminary inquiry, police scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas and spotted some “suspicious individuals”.

Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a gym in Southwest Delhi’s Chhawla, police said on Sunday. No one sustained injuries as the gym was shut at the time of the alleged attack, police said, adding that properties were, however, damaged.

According to sources, this came only days after Rs 2 crore was allegedly demanded from the gym’s owner in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident happened outside Urban Gym, located on Kanganheri Road, police said. According to a complaint filed by its owner Harish Kumar, he had shut the gym around 10 pm on March 19 and gone home.

The incident came to light on the following day, after Kumar reached the premises around 4:45 am. He allegedly noticed small pieces of glass near the shutter of the gym and faced difficulty lifting it. Upon closer inspection, he allegedly found three bullet holes in the shutter, while three empty cartridges were lying on the road nearby, police said.