Delhi: Fireworks in court during hearing of Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case

Hearing of a case on the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash witnessed drama at a Delhi court Saturday: the public prosecutor did not show up “due to a communication gap”; the Delhi Police Additional DCP made an impassioned plea against AAP questioning his “integrity”; and the court eventually refused Delhi Police’s plea to take cognizance of the case immediately.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on August 13, against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 MLAs for allegedly assaulting Prakash. It was put up for cognizance on August 25. In the meantime, AAP lawyer Mohammad Irshad had submitted an application seeking to restrain Additional DCP Harendra Singh from “selectively leaking” contents of the chargesheet to the media.

At 10 am, senior AAP counsel B S Joon requested the court to direct Singh to file a written reply on their application. To this, Singh replied: “AAP leaders are coming to the court and stating that Harendra is leaking the contents. Only thing said is (already) public information… How can they question my integrity, uprightness? They even call police ‘thulla’.”

Singh further submitted that after the chargesheet was filed, AAP leaders had called it “kachra (garbage)”. “What kind of statement is that? Have they read the chargesheet?… I appeal to the court to restrain these loud-mouthed party functionaries to refrain from making such comments,” he submitted.

Joon responded that making a large number of policemen stand in the courtroom was a ploy to intimidate them. “What AAP leaders gave was a political statement. But a police officer cannot leak the case to the media as he is bound by rules and guidelines,” Joon submitted. The court then sought a transcript of Singh’s interview to the media.

Meanwhile, when the judge asked why the public prosecutor did not appear, the Delhi Police said they would need a special public prosecutor in this case. “There was some communication gap, he (Atul Srivastava) is not made to appear,” IO Singh said. Even as Joon said an SPP cannot be appointed without due process, the judge refused to hear him, citing lack of locus.

The court then discussed the various charges, particularly IPC section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). The IO said there was a common object to the alleged assault: “Meeting was called at midnight when never ever a midnight meeting has been called. Since last one-and-a-half months, the Delhi government had been planning for advertisement and this step could not be taken forward because of legal provisions… Then they presurred the CS to get the job done, called him at midnight and asked him to sit between two MLAs who have the most number of criminal records. They pressured him to act in a certain manner and the common objects were confinement, threat, assault…,” IO Singh explained, along with Prakash’s counsel. On invoking IPC section 34 (common intention), IO said there was an unlawful assembly and one man was cornered by 13 persons.

To this, the ACMM said: “One man was cornered by 13 persons in five minutes… How did all accused know about the intention?” IO Singh responded that at this stage, the court may take cognizance and charges may be decided at the stage of “framing of charges”. But the ACMM refused and said he needed more time. The case will be heard next on September 18.

