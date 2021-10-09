4 firemen injured while dousing blaze at paper plates manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Narela

A massive fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area Saturday morning. While no one was inside the building, four firemen sustained severe injuries while dousing the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call at 7.15 am about the fire on the ground floor of the four-storey building and more than 33 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Most employees were outside when the fire broke out.

The building had several small manufacturing units packed with paper plates and other machines.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “We didn’t know the source of the fire and were busy controlling it. There are many buildings near the spot, we didn’t want it to spread. However, around 1 pm, there was an explosion inside.”

Officials said a boiler or a gas cylinder exploded which caused a part of the building to collapse.

Four firemen who were working on the ground floor suffered severe injuries. One of them was trapped under the rubble and sustained injuries to his leg, and the other three sustained 40 per cent burn injuries.

“A major part of the building collapsed, and firemen had to evacuate. Our teams immediately rushed the four men to Ganga Ram Hospital. Firefighting operations went on for more than seven hours as it is difficult to control such fires. More than 200 firemen were working at the building,” said Garg.

During the enquiry, officials found that the building didn’t have a permit from the municipal corporation and DFS to run the units. It didn’t have alternate exits, fire exits or fire safety equipment. The rooms too were packed with machines and raw material, leaving no space for windows or ventilation.

The DFS will now contact Delhi Police to take further action against the owners, who are yet to be traced. Outer District police said a case will be registered for causing negligence.

In June, six workers were killed in a fire at a shoe manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar. The owners were later arrested and confessed to having “overloaded” the godown with machines and shoes.