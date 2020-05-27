Fireman trapped, injured in Delhi market blaze

A fire broke out at Vardhman market around 8 pm Tuesday and two fire tenders, and around eight fire-fighters were rushed to the spot. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) A fire broke out at Vardhman market around 8 pm Tuesday and two fire tenders, and around eight fire-fighters were rushed to the spot. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

A fireman suffered injuries during a fire-fighting operation in Delhi’s Vikaspuri Tuesday night. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel is recovering at Safdarjung hospital.

A fire broke out at Vardhman market around 8 pm Tuesday and two fire tenders, and around eight fire-fighters were rushed to the spot.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “It was a fire in an office that had LPG cylinders. One fireman, Murari Lal, got trapped inside and was injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire and burst.”

Lal has suffered burn injuries on his legs and arms, and was rushed to a nearby hospital. “From there, he was referred to Safdarjung hospital, and is recovering there,” said Garg.

