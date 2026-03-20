Firefighters’ preparedness under lens day after blaze in Delhi’s Palam kills 9 of family; lapses will be punished, says Delhi govt

The malfunctioning of a hydraulic crane during the firefighting operation at a residential building in Southwest Delhi’s Palam on Wednesday has yet again raised questions over the preparedness of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Moments after successfully pulling a person to safety, the hydraulic fire tender developed a technical snag — reportedly triggered by low hanging electric wires in the locality — interfering with its sensors and bringing the operation to a sudden halt, raising fresh concerns over the upkeep of such life-saving equipment. Nine of a family were killed in the blaze.

The Delhi government has warned of strict action against erring DFS officers, officials said on Thursday. “CM Rekha Gupta has already ordered for a magisterial enquiry in the fire incident. The response time and measures are under probe and strict action will be taken against lapses,” said a senior official in Delhi government. Meanwhile, Home Minister Ashish Sood also launched a city-wide fire safety mission on Thursday as he said that “we are ending the era of blind spots in the city”.

Fire officials said they did not receive the call about the incident on time. “This is not the first time that we have received a call late. After we reached the site, the building was engulfed in smoke,” said an official.

A senior fire official told The Indian Express, “Most deaths in blazes are being caused in cases where a shop is operating at the ground floor with houses above, as in the case of Palam blaze. Residential buildings have a single staircase and in most of the fires, we see that the fire usually starts from the ground floor and traps the only exit.” Uncontrolled commercialisation is an added factor, the official said.

Limited availability of fire safety equipment remains a concern and a challenge. Of the roughly 11 rescue-specific hydraulic units in service, 9 are in commission, according to officials.

There are only two high-reach Bronto fire tenders — a specialised fire truck equipped with a long, extendable hydraulic platform (like a crane with a basket at the end) — which are currently functional. Both operational units have a reach of 42 metres, while another Bronto with a 70 metre capacity remains out of service, alongside one more malfunctioning unit.

Bronto fire tenders are mainly used to rescue people and fight fires in high-rise buildings. Firefighters can stand in the basket and reach great heights safely, even up to 70–100 meters in some models. It also has a powerful water monitor to spray water from above. These vehicles are especially important in cities with tall buildings, where normal fire engines cannot reach upper floors quickly during emergencies.

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Fire officials admit that for the smooth operation of these platforms, a minimum vertical clearance of five metres from the road is essential, an often unmet condition in Delhi’s congested urban landscape, where overhead cables and encroachments pose constant risk.

Sources in the Delhi government also said that the CM has directed the District Magistrate (DM) of South West Delhi to complete the probe and submit the report within 3-4 days even as the usual time for filing report is around 5-7 days.

‘System’s failure’: Owner of building day after losing 9 of family

New Delhi: A day after nine of his family died, AAP member Rajender Kashyap, who owned the building, blamed the deaths on “system’s failure”. A forensic team held a site visit on Thursday. Officials suspect that the fire started after a short circuit in a switch board on the ground floor where a shop operated. Officials said that the stored cosmetic items may have caused fire due to the short circuit.

At a condolence meeting held by the local market association, Kashyap, who was in Goa at the time of the incident, told reporters that if there was a timely response to the fire, his family might have survived. ENS