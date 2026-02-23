Firefighters, policemen among 14 injured in fire at residential building in Northwest Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Fourteen people, including three fire officials and three police personnel, sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a four-floor residential building in Northwest Delhi’s Majlis Park on Saturday morning, officials said.
They said that the fire started in the parking area on the ground floor due to a short circuit and soon spread to the other floors. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call regarding the fire around 9:01 am. Three tenders were initially sent to the spot. Additional units were deployed later.
Officials said the fire was almost brought under control with the help of locals when the DFS tenders reached the spot. However, soon it triggered an LPG cylinder that re-ignited the flames. This caused injuries to the locals and officials who were inside the premises at the time, they said.
The building is owned by one Deepak Goyal, who lives with his mother, younger brother, wife and children on the first and second floors of the building. The fire had spread to the second floor before it was finally brought under control, the DFS said.
Locals who sustained injuries were identifies as Vishal Raj (40), Rajesh Narayan (39), Jagdeep Singh (54), Sher Khan (32), Deepak Goyal (40), Rahul Raj (43), Pankaj Aggarwal (52) and Pooran Chand (50).
The fire was declared “under control” at 10:25 am.
The injured fire personnel — identified as Leading Fireman Suresh Bahal (57), Fire Operator Seeta Ram Meena (29) and Fire Operator Ved Prakash (50) — sustained burn injuries ranging from 20 to 30%. All are posted at Wazirpur Fire Station. The injured policemen were identified as SI Prem Pal, ASI Sandeep and Constable Rahul.
All were initially sent to Max Hospital and Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.
Yogesh, who found his father Jagdeep lying on the street during the incident, said: “I saw my father holding his face and screaming…He is out of danger now. We have never seen anything like this before.”
At the burn ward of Safdarjung Hospital, stood Saurabh (28), a fireman. “We entered the building thinking it was going to be fine. A regular exercise. And then the blast occurred. My colleagues were inside. The glasses burst, the fire spread out and people started screaming.”
Lead Fireman Suresh’s son Sachin said: “He has served as a firefighter for 30 years… that’s what he lives for: the service,” Suresh’s brother Rajesh said he was stable.
Fire Operator Ved’s uncle Jile (70) said: “His kids and wife live in Sonepat. They are yet to come. I got a call from the DFS. But he is stable now and recovering.”
Meanwhile, Anish Sharma, a neighbour who was helping the fire fighters, said: “Flames touched my body and I rushed towards my house. My wife used a blanket to douse it. Luckily, nothing major happened.”
