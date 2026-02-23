Firefighters, policemen among 14 injured in fire at residential building in Northwest Delhi

Three tenders were initially sent to the spot. Additional units were deployed later.

Fourteen people, including three fire officials and three police personnel, sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a four-floor residential building in Northwest Delhi’s Majlis Park on Saturday morning, officials said.

They said that the fire started in the parking area on the ground floor due to a short circuit and soon spread to the other floors. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call regarding the fire around 9:01 am. Three tenders were initially sent to the spot. Additional units were deployed later.

Officials said the fire was almost brought under control with the help of locals when the DFS tenders reached the spot. However, soon it triggered an LPG cylinder that re-ignited the flames. This caused injuries to the locals and officials who were inside the premises at the time, they said.