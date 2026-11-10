Firecrackers accounted for 71% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Diwali night

Firecrackers accounted for 71% of fine particulate pollution in Delhi on Diwali night, shows a first-of-its-kind assessment by the country’s premier atmospheric sciences research institute.

The assessment by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, based on real-time scientific data, shows that firecrackers contributed to 71.1% of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi’s air between 1 am and 9 am on November 9 (Monday), immediately after the Diwali celebrations wound down.

The share of firecracker emissions in the PM2.5 concentration was much lower at 43.4% during the same hours on the night before Diwali, and even lower at 5.6% between 1 am and 9 am on November 7.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The IITM data corroborate the sharp spikes in actual ambient PM2.5 levels recorded at several air pollution monitoring stations in the capital on Diwali (Sunday) night. Fine particulate matter concentrations peaked at 4,985 µg/m³ in Jahangirpuri and 2,808 µg/m³ in Nehru Nagar at 3 am on November 9.